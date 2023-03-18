Cody Rhodes makes emotional appeal to former Universal Champion on WWE SmackDown

Cody Rhodes returned to WWE SmackDown this week and was involved in an in-ring segment with Sami Zayn and former Universal Champion Kevin Owens. Rhodes wanted KO and Zayn to reunite before 'Mania.

All three superstars have an issue with The Bloodline, the biggest faction in wrestling right now. The leader of the group, Roman Reigns, is set to face The American Nightmare for the coveted Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39.

Sami Zayn has been pleading with his former best friend, Kevin Owens, for weeks to form an alliance to take on The Bloodline together. However, the latter has refused multiple times to team up with him.

Cody Rhodes kicked off SmackDown this week and called out The Prizefighter. He wasn't his only guest, as he also brought Sami Zayn to the ring.

The former AEW TNT Champion tried to appeal to KO to reunite with Zayn.

WWE @WWE



Despite



#SmackDown GIVE THE PEOPLE WHAT THEY WANT!Despite @CodyRhodes ' efforts to unite the former friends so they can take down #TheBloodline @FightOwensFight still wants nothing to do with @SamiZayn GIVE THE PEOPLE WHAT THEY WANT! 🙏Despite @CodyRhodes' efforts to unite the former friends so they can take down #TheBloodline, @FightOwensFight still wants nothing to do with @SamiZayn. #SmackDown https://t.co/hifKRgNp7x

He mentioned how Owens helped him when he left WWE and went to the indies. However, KO stated that he heard everything Sami had been saying.

While he appreciated Cody Rhodes for what he was trying to do, he didn't want to ally with someone who didn't want to be his friend.

Do you think KO will forgive Sami Zayn? Sound off in the comments below!

Could two WWE legends reunite outside WWE? We asked one of them here

Poll : 0 votes