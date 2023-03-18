Create

"Stop this losing streak" - WWE fans frustrated with LA Knight's recent booking

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Mar 18, 2023 07:49 IST
LA Knight has been losing a lot lately.

WWE fans have gotten frustrated with LA Knight's recent booking. He lost to Xavier Woods on SmackDown this week.

When Knight debuted in NXT, he was on the receiving end of a push. However, that seemed to fizzle out after he made it to the main roster. He was placed as the leader of the stable Maximum Male Models, which was really beneath his skill set.

However, when Triple H took over, it looked like things would get better for Knight, who reverted to his previous persona. Yet, things haven't been good for him. He has been on a losing streak week after week.

Tonight on SmackDown, Knight suffered another loss to Xavier Woods. Following the loss, Rey Mysterio slapped him during a backstage segment.

Was he asking for it? YEAH! 👊💥@RealLAKnight @reymysterio #SmackDown https://t.co/bqV3xBEgop

It now seems like WWE fans have grown frustrated with how Knight has been treated in WWE and have taken to Twitter to voice their opinions.

Check out some of the reactions below:

@WWE @RealLAKnight @reymysterio Stop this losing streak 😒
@WWE @RealLAKnight @reymysterio LA Knight has lost to Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods now.No offence to either man, Knight should be beating them.Knight is so over right now. He should be pushed accordingly. This loss had me like... #WWE #SmackDown #LAKnight https://t.co/e61SwTQ6G2
@WWE @RealLAKnight @reymysterio LA Knight could be a star if treated right. Creative can’t see the obvious.
@WWE @RealLAKnight @reymysterio I want to believe this all leads to something better for the Modern Day People's Champion.
@WWE @RealLAKnight @reymysterio Lmao, didnt have to do bro dirty like that, YEAH! #SmackDown
@WWE @RealLAKnight @reymysterio he’s getting a lot of air time but no wins, it’s really weird
@WWE @RealLAKnight @reymysterio Treat him better
@WWE @RealLAKnight @reymysterio why is LA knight losing so much 💀
@WWE @RealLAKnight @reymysterio LA Knight better be getting a big payoff there is no reason he should be losing these matches
@WWE @RealLAKnight @reymysterio See.. La knight has more charisma than the whole aew roster.
@WWE @RealLAKnight @reymysterio LA Knight is amazing. They need to use him wisely and push him for a championship

One fan pointed out that LA Knight shouldn't be losing to Xavier Woods.

@WWE @RealLAKnight @reymysterio La should not be losing to Xavier woods lol

One fan stated that WrestleMania needs a LA Knight moment.

@WWE @RealLAKnight @reymysterio Wrestlemania needs a @RealLAKnight moment damnit !

He will face Rey Mysterio next week on the blue brand. Given Knight's talent on the mic and in the ring, it would be good to see if there is a payoff for all these losses.

What do you make of Knight's losing streak? Sound off in the comments section.

