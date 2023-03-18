WWE fans have gotten frustrated with LA Knight's recent booking. He lost to Xavier Woods on SmackDown this week.

When Knight debuted in NXT, he was on the receiving end of a push. However, that seemed to fizzle out after he made it to the main roster. He was placed as the leader of the stable Maximum Male Models, which was really beneath his skill set.

However, when Triple H took over, it looked like things would get better for Knight, who reverted to his previous persona. Yet, things haven't been good for him. He has been on a losing streak week after week.

Tonight on SmackDown, Knight suffered another loss to Xavier Woods. Following the loss, Rey Mysterio slapped him during a backstage segment.

It now seems like WWE fans have grown frustrated with how Knight has been treated in WWE and have taken to Twitter to voice their opinions.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Raphael Wilson @089968Raph___ @WWE @RealLAKnight



No offence to either man, Knight should be beating them.



Knight is so over right now. He should be pushed accordingly.



This loss had me like... #SmackDown #LAKnight @reymysterio LA Knight has lost to Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods now.No offence to either man, Knight should be beating them.Knight is so over right now. He should be pushed accordingly.This loss had me like... #WWE @WWE @RealLAKnight @reymysterio LA Knight has lost to Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods now.No offence to either man, Knight should be beating them.Knight is so over right now. He should be pushed accordingly. This loss had me like... #WWE #SmackDown #LAKnight https://t.co/e61SwTQ6G2

visionary @unavarta_ @WWE @RealLAKnight @reymysterio he’s getting a lot of air time but no wins, it’s really weird @WWE @RealLAKnight @reymysterio he’s getting a lot of air time but no wins, it’s really weird

Antonio Cantu @ThatDudeCantu @WWE @RealLAKnight @reymysterio LA Knight better be getting a big payoff there is no reason he should be losing these matches @WWE @RealLAKnight @reymysterio LA Knight better be getting a big payoff there is no reason he should be losing these matches

Sweeney @Daniellee8995 @WWE @RealLAKnight @reymysterio LA Knight is amazing. They need to use him wisely and push him for a championship @WWE @RealLAKnight @reymysterio LA Knight is amazing. They need to use him wisely and push him for a championship

One fan pointed out that LA Knight shouldn't be losing to Xavier Woods.

One fan stated that WrestleMania needs a LA Knight moment.

He will face Rey Mysterio next week on the blue brand. Given Knight's talent on the mic and in the ring, it would be good to see if there is a payoff for all these losses.

What do you make of Knight's losing streak? Sound off in the comments section.

Could two WWE legends reunite outside WWE? We asked one of them here

Poll : 0 votes