Massive brawl breaks out between Charlotte Flair and top female star during WWE SmackDown

A massive brawl broke out between Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley during WWE SmackDown.

Tonight on the blue brand, Charlotte came out to address her WrestleMania match and opponent. She started by saying that this will be her seventh WrestleMania and every time she was always a star.

Flair then said that Rhea wants to be the star and the SmackDown Women's Champion but she won't be able to beat her. She then reminded everyone that Ripley couldn't beat her three years ago and she can't beat her now.

Rhea Ripley then came out and agreed with Charlotte Flair. She said that she needs to be the SmackDown Women's Champion because she needs to be a star. Ripley then told Charlotte that she will learn to fear her after WrestleMania.

Dominik Mysterio entered the ring and got in Flair's face. This distraction allowed Rhea to smack Flair across her face before walking away from the ring. Flair wasn't going to take this lying down and attack Ripley. This caused a brawl to break out between the two women.

After brawling for a couple of minutes, WWE officials were able to separate the two women. Charlotte Flair then got in the ring and held up her title.

Finally, this rivalry is now getting violent and physical, which should get more fans invested in the outcome.

Who do you think will win at WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comments section.

Could two WWE legends reunite outside WWE? We asked one of them here

Poll : 0 votes