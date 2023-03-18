WWE legend makes heartbreaking appeal to Dominik

Create

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Mar 18, 2023 06:46 IST
Dominik
Dominik Mysterio turned on his father and joined the Judgment Day

Rey Mysterio made a heartbreaking appeal to Dominik during WWE SmackDown tonight.

The rivalry between the father-son duo has gone on for several months. Dominik spent months harassing his father, which resulted in the legendary Luchador leaving RAW for SmackDown.

Their rivalry picked up again when his son recently showed up on SmackDown, and he has been trying to get Mysterio to attack him.

Tonight on SmackDown, their rivalry continued as Dominik got on the mic following his win over Santos Escobar and Zelina Vega. He called Rey a deadbeat dad again.

.@DomMysterio35 is UNHINGED! 🫢#SmackDown https://t.co/GpLHrQGY1T

Rey Mysterio also came down to the ring and mentioned all the sacrifices he made for his family. He even got emotional when he said that he wished Dom could stand by him when he is inducted into the Hall of Fame.

He then said that if anyone else called him out at WrestleMania, he would whoop them. Unfortunately, he can't do that because Dom is his son. He then walked away as the latter continued to criticize him.

"I'm not gonna fight you..."@reymysterio keeps his word, he will NOT fight his son @DomMysterio35 at #WrestleMania#SmackDown https://t.co/AusnsHe5IF

The rivalry has been going on for so long that fans will also start to get bored if WWE doesn't pull the trigger.

Do you think Rey will finally fight Dom? Sound off in the comments section.

Edited by Angana Roy
