Gunther to defend Intercontinental Title against two former WWE Champions at WrestleMania 39

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Sheamus collided with Drew McIntyre in a number one contender's match for Gunther's Intercontinental Championship.

The two stars collided in a Fatal Five-Way qualifying match on the blue brand last week, which ended in a double pinfall. After the match, Adam Pearce announced they would face each other in a singles bout to determine a decisive winner.

During the match, Sheamus performed the Irish Curse backbreaker and went for the 10 Beats of the Bodhrán, but Drew avoided it. The latter tried to hit one of his own, but his opponent prevented it from happening.

Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci of IMPERIUM were at ringside observing the match. After the commercial break, The Celtic Warrior successfully performed the Beats of the Bodhrán on his opponent. He tried to go for the Brogue Kick, but McIntyre countered it into a neckbreaker.

The Scottish Warrior went for the Claymore, but Sheamus caught him with a running knee for a nearfall. Drew went for a Claymore, Sheamus went for a Brogue Kick, and they knocked each other out simultaneously.

IMPERIUM then entered the ring and attacked both men, causing the referee to call off the match. Adam Pearce then announced that Gunther would defend his Intercontinental Title against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre in a triple threat match at WrestleMania 39.

