Judgment Day members defeat newly turned babyface superstars on WWE SmackDown

By Akash Dhakite
Modified Mar 18, 2023 06:48 IST
Judgment Day showed a dominant performance on WWE SmackDown.
Judgment Day have been in dominant form in WWE.

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio of Judgment Day defeated Zelina Vega and Santos Escobar of Legado Del Fantasma in mixed tag team action.

Last week on the blue brand, before Judgment Day could take out WWE legend Rey Mysterio, Legado Del Fantasma (Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, Zelina Vega, and Santos Escobar) confronted the heel faction. This officially marked Zelina Vega's first babyface turn in WWE in six years, and her group also turned faces as they had Rey Mysterio's back.

Tonight on Friday Night SmackDown, Dominik blindsided Escobar and took him down with a dropkick. The latter quickly overpowered Dom, but he tagged in Rhea Ripley.

After a commercial break, Dominik was taken down with a dropkick. But before Santos went for the cover, Rhea broke it up. Santos Escobar had the youngster on the middle rope for a suplex, but his fellow Judgment Day member took him down with a powerbomb.

In the match's closing moments, Zelina took Dom down with a hurricanrana. But The Eradicator hit Zelina with the Riptide and pinned her for victory.

The Judgment Day have their hands full heading into WrestleMania. Ripley is slated to take on Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Title at The Show of Shows. Meanwhile, Dominik has challenged his father, Rey Mysterio, to a match at 'Mania, but the latter hasn't accepted. Finn Balor is also set to take on Edge in a Hell in a Cell match.

It remains to be seen how the faction will deal with the newly added threat of Legado Del Fantasma in the coming weeks.

What did you think of Dom & Ripley vs. Escobar & Vega? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Debottam Saha
