32-year-old returning star turns face for the first time in 6 years after confronting The Judgment Day on SmackDown

The Judgment Day made its mark on SmackDown this week with a big victory. It all began when they interrupted Rey Mysterio after he was announced as the first inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2023. The faction was then confronted by returning star Zelina Vega, who turned face for the first time in six years.

As you may know, Santos Escobar of Legado Del Fantasma has been aligned with Rey Mysterio for a while now. He was alone for a bit, but this week, The Judgment Day couldn't get the beatdown on Rey Mysterio.

The group was confronted by Legado Del Fantasma - with Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro (fka Raul Mendoza), and Zelina Vega all making their presence known alongside Escobar. This officially marked Zelina Vega's first face turn in WWE in six years.

Although The Judgment Day got the victory, it became clear that Zelina Vega had Rey Mysterio's back, as did the rest of Legado Del Fantasma. Zelina hasn't been seen on WWE TV for a while, and this marked a successful return for her.

Unfortunately for Zelina, her attempt at attacking Rhea Ripley failed as she was caught in a hurricanrana attempt mid-air before the Women's Royal Rumble winner sent her flying into Santos Escobar and Joaquin Wilde.

This allowed Dominik Mysterio to prevent being pinned by Cruz Del Toro before Damian Priest swooped in with an illegal attack - allowing Dominik to get the pin and win for his team.

What are your thoughts on Zelina Vega turning face for the first time in six years? Sound off in the comment section below.

Why did Brock Lesnar refuse to face Bray Wyatt? Find out right here

Poll : 0 votes