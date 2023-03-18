Current champion wants to face Randy Orton and Steve Austin in WWE (Exclusive)

Randy Orton and Stone Cold Steve Austin are widely viewed as two of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. Austin Theory, the current United States Champion, would like to step into the ring with both men.

Theory has previously competed in multi-man matches against Orton, but the two have yet to meet in a one-on-one encounter. The 25-year-old also shared the spotlight with Stone Cold in a segment at WrestleMania 38 last year. However, their paths have never crossed in an official match.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Theory was asked whether he wants to face either man one day:

"Definitely Randy Orton, definitely Stone Cold Steve Austin. Me and Randy, we'll have a fresh start. I think that'll be really good. But Stone Cold Steve Austin, he hit me with a Stunner last year and I didn't forget about that. I didn't forget." [3:12 – 3:28]

Randy Orton and Steve Austin's WrestleMania 39 statuses

Austin Theory will defend the United States Championship against John Cena at WrestleMania 39. The RAW Superstar grew up as a huge Cena fan and has repeatedly stated his desire to face his childhood hero.

Randy Orton, meanwhile, is set to miss WrestleMania 39 due to a back injury. The Viper has not competed in a match since he and Matt Riddle lost the RAW Tag Team Championship to The Usos in May 2022.

As for Steve Austin, he is widely expected to appear at WrestleMania 39 in some capacity. It is not yet known what role he could play on the show.

