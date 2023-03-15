Which WWE star is Stone Cold Steve Austin likely to face off against at WrestleMania 39? Chances of potential match

WWE fans are hoping Stone Cold Steve Austin will return to the ring at WrestleMania 39, one year after coming out of retirement. The Texas Rattlesnake defeated Kevin Owens at last year's event. To top it off, he delivered Stunners to Vince McMahon and Austin Theory on Night Two of WrestleMania 2022.

The Texas Rattlesnake is one of the biggest stars in the history of the company and is a bonafide legend. Austin was reportedly offered matches against Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar at this year's Show of Shows, but the idea was turned down. He is still in good shape for a return to the squared circle, though.

Stone Cold Steve Austin is likely to face off against a fellow crowd-swayer at WrestleMania 39. According to reports, The Texas Rattlesnake has been pitched a program with LA Knight. The SmackDown star stated that a Los Angeles WrestleMania cannot happen without him. As a result, the chances of Knight and Austin meeting in the ring are high.

However, the two might not have a match. With Stone Cold allegedly refusing to wrestle Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39, probably due to injury scares, he could have an in-ring segment with LA Knight instead. A potential battle between "Yeah!" and "What?" will be pure gold.

Knight was previously involved in a feud against Bray Wyatt. Although The Eater of Worlds emerged as the winner of the first-ever Pitch Black match, the former NXT star grabbed the spotlight with his promo segments.

LA Knight would love to face Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 39

Before the wrestling world got bombarded with reports on Stone Cold's next potential match, LA Knight stated he would love to share the ring with the former WWE Champion.

The former IMPACT World Champion's dream match scenario was probably the reason why Austin has been pitched a program with him.

“Hell yeah,” said LA Knight on facing Stone Cold Steve Austin. “You're talking about making a big noise, on a big stage, and with another big name. You can't do anything better than that, but then again, I don't know because there's lots of times where I'm like, 'Alright, there's nothing that can be bigger or better than this. This is what I wanna do,' and then something like this happens."

In recent weeks, LA Knight has been involved in fights against top babyfaces from both RAW and SmackDown. His latest match was against Cody Rhodes, who is already heading to WrestleMania 39 as the challenger for Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Title.

