Multi-time WWE Champion refused to have a match against Brock Lesnar again - Reports

Brock Lesnar is one of the biggest superstars in the company, with multiple top names vying to work with him. However, WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin rejected the chance to face Lesnar once again. He refused to face The Next Big Thing in 2002 on RAW. Austin chose to leave the company instead of having that match. He again refused to face Lesnar; this time at WrestleMania 39.

Stone Cold was not happy that WWE wanted him to face a young Brock Lesnar in 2002 and put him over during the King of the Ring tournament. Austin felt that the match should have had some build, and it was insulting to have him compete on RAW and lose to a rookie without a storyline.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that Stone Cold was offered a chance to finally have a match against Lesnar at WrestleMania 39. However, the Hall of Famer turned down the chance yet again. The report also stated that he was never offered a match against Roman Reigns.

''As noted, there was an attempt for a Lesnar vs. Steve Austin match, as the two have never faced off. While there may have been mentions of Austin with Roman Reigns at one point, it was never anywhere near serious. Those close to Austin said it was Lesnar who he was approached about. Austin turned that down.''

Brock Lesnar will face Omos at WrestleMania Hollywood

While Stone Cold vs Brock Lesnar could have been a highly buzz-worthy match for WrestleMania, The Beast Incarnate's current matchup can be considered a downgrade. From the chance of facing a bona fide legend in Austin, Lesnar will now face a man who has lost most of his major singles matches, including a loss to Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel.

Fans are calling the match a 'filler' and are greatly disappointed in how plans for Lesnar have panned out. Reports suggest that it was Vince McMahon who pushed for Lesnar vs. Omos at WrestleMania, and the former WWE Champion did not have a problem with the match.

