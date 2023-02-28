Vince McMahon could be the one responsible for unpopular WrestleMania 39 match involving former WWE Champion - Reports

WrestleMania 39 is just a few weeks away, and the card is shaping up to be a good one. However, there have been a few matches that have been announced which have not interested the fans at all. Brock Lesnar vs. Omos is one of those matches. It is reportedly possible that Vince McMahon might be behind the idea for the match.

The Nigerian Giant Omos challenged Brock Lesnar for a match at WrestleMania 39 last week. The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar accepted his challenge this week on RAW. Omos lost his match against Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel, so fans hardly consider him a threat to Lesnar. The match seems to be a novelty and a waste of Lesnar's potential.

Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Radio noted that Vince McMahon could be the man behind the match. He stated that McMahon may have recommended the match to Lesnar, who got it approved by Triple H. Fans wanted to see Lesnar face GUNTHER at WrestleMania, but that was never WWE's plan.

''That to me is the glaring red flag that Vince is back. One random match where they decided to put Omos with Brock Lesner. Yeah. Vince. Vince, you know, he may have talked to and then Brock talked to Hunter and then they decided this is the match we want to do or whatever,'' said Alvarez. [13:40-13:57]

Brock Lesnar has no problem facing Omos at WrestleMania 39

Former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar has a lot of pull in the company and would never have a match he did not want to. Fans expected him to face Bobby Lashley for the fourth time at WrestleMania due to their faux finish at Elimination Chamber.

Brock Lesnar's original plans were allegedly for him to face Stone Cold at the show. However, even after Austin refused to do the match, Omos was not the originally planned backup for Lesnar, as per Ringside News. Though fans don't have high expectations from this match, it could be a classic Lesnar match filled with high-power moves and finishers one after the other.

