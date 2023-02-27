WWE's original plans for Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39 revealed; was slated to face 58-year megastar - Reports

Brock Lesnar is one of WWE's biggest attractions, and the company had blockbuster plans in mind for the Beast Incarnate for WrestleMania 39.

Omos recently shocked the wrestling world on RAW as he called out Lesnar for a match at the Showcase of Immortals. However, the prospect of a match between the two did not excite wrestling fans, and many still believe it could be a swerve for a different match for the Beast Incarnate at WrestleMania 39.

Ringside news recently reported that the Nigerian Giant wasn’t WWE’s first choice either. The news source added that the company wanted to bring in Stone Cold Steve Austin for a blockbuster match. However, the Texas Rattlesnake denied the offer to wrestle.

It was also noted that “Omos was not the original backup to the Austin match" and “there have been several back-ups pitched all around, and this is the one that got put on the card.”

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral



That makes 0 sense and it sounds like the type of 1980s match Vince loves.



Triple H would go for a story with Bobby Lashley or Bray Wyatt. If WWE actually does Brock Lesnar vs Omos at Wrestlemania 39, that will convince me Vince McMahon is back in charge of WWE Creative.That makes 0 sense and it sounds like the type of 1980s match Vince loves.Triple H would go for a story with Bobby Lashley or Bray Wyatt. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… If WWE actually does Brock Lesnar vs Omos at Wrestlemania 39, that will convince me Vince McMahon is back in charge of WWE Creative.That makes 0 sense and it sounds like the type of 1980s match Vince loves. Triple H would go for a story with Bobby Lashley or Bray Wyatt. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/6ydPKGmEEx

Brock Lesnar still has unfinished business with Bobby Lashley in WWE

Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley have been embroiled in a feud over the last few months. The Beast Incarnate has cost Lashley the United States Championship on a couple of occasions.

The duo first faced off in a one-off match at Royal Rumble 2022, where the All Mighty picked up a victory after interference from Roman Reigns. The rivalry between them reignited before Crown Jewel as they locked horns in a singles match in Saudi Arabia. While Lesnar was able to secure victory this time, Lashley attacked him after the match to keep the feud going.

Their last showdown was at Elimination Chamber, where Brock Lesnar lost via DQ after delivering a low blow to Bobby Lashley. An enraged Lesnar then went on to destroy the referee.

Wrestlelamia.co.uk @wrestlelamia



Thoughts?



wrestlelamia.co.uk/brock-lesnar-v… Seems like WWE is going with Bobby Lashley vs Bray Wyatt & Brock Lesnar vs Omos at #Wrestlemania ...Thoughts? Seems like WWE is going with Bobby Lashley vs Bray Wyatt & Brock Lesnar vs Omos at #Wrestlemania...Thoughts?wrestlelamia.co.uk/brock-lesnar-v… https://t.co/IQh0Eos86a

While many expected them to settle their differences once-and-for-all at WrestleMania 39, WWE seems to have a different plan in mind. We'll get a clearer picture on the upcoming RAW, where the Beast Incarnate is slated to deliver his answer to Omos.

