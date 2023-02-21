Tonight's episode of WWE RAW saw MVP issue a massive WrestleMania challenge to Brock Lesnar on behalf of Omos. He told The Beast Incarnate to meet The Nigerian Giant face-to-face on next week's episode of the red brand. This has caused quite a stir on social media.

WWE fans on Twitter were disappointed with this development, especially after it seemed like Lesnar would face Bobby Lashley or Bray Wyatt at The Show of Shows instead. He lost to The All-Mighty by disqualification at Elimination Chamber and brutally attacked him after the match.

This seemingly sets up Lashley's WrestleMania match against Wyatt too, as the former Universal Champion claimed he would target whoever won at Elimination Chamber. Almost every response has been negative, with fans surprised at Triple H's supposed plans for Brock Lesnar.

However, it has also been pointed out that the challenge by Omos could be a red herring that leads to the official reunion of The Hurt Business. Check out some of the reactions below:

Christian Maracle @MaracleMan



Brock Lesnar vs. OMOS at



Out of all the possibilities gone of the biggest stars at the biggest night of the year, we’re gonna have Brock Lesnar take on Omos! I wish I was kidding, but this is what Triple H has in store! Triple H just did that!Brock Lesnar vs. OMOS at #WrestleMania Out of all the possibilities gone of the biggest stars at the biggest night of the year, we’re gonna have Brock Lesnar take on Omos! I wish I was kidding, but this is what Triple H has in store! Triple H just did that!Brock Lesnar vs. OMOS at #WrestleMania Out of all the possibilities gone of the biggest stars at the biggest night of the year, we’re gonna have Brock Lesnar take on Omos! I wish I was kidding, but this is what Triple H has in store!

pau @316REIGNS brock vs omos at mania?? GUNTHER WAS RIGHT THERE brock vs omos at mania?? GUNTHER WAS RIGHT THERE

‎darius @dariuces omos vs brock at wrestlemania omos vs brock at wrestlemania https://t.co/95XPNhpULf

SuperkickStudios @SuprkickStudios no way he's actually serious with Omos and Lesnar LMFAOOO no way he's actually serious with Omos and Lesnar LMFAOOO

Real-EST @WrestlinRealest Omos vs Brock Lesnar at Mania???



Give them 30 minutes Omos vs Brock Lesnar at Mania???Give them 30 minutes

It remains to be seen if WWE goes ahead with booking Omos as Brock Lesnar's opponent at WrestleMania 39, especially with the feud with Bobby Lashley pretty much incomplete.

What do you think of this potential match at The Show of Shows? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

