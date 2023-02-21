Create

Twitter disappointed as surprising name challenges Brock Lesnar for WrestleMania 39 on WWE RAW

By Divesh Merani
Modified Feb 21, 2023 09:08 IST
Fans are unhappy with Brock Lesnar
Fans are unhappy with Brock Lesnar's potential WrestleMania opponent.

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW saw MVP issue a massive WrestleMania challenge to Brock Lesnar on behalf of Omos. He told The Beast Incarnate to meet The Nigerian Giant face-to-face on next week's episode of the red brand. This has caused quite a stir on social media.

WWE fans on Twitter were disappointed with this development, especially after it seemed like Lesnar would face Bobby Lashley or Bray Wyatt at The Show of Shows instead. He lost to The All-Mighty by disqualification at Elimination Chamber and brutally attacked him after the match.

This seemingly sets up Lashley's WrestleMania match against Wyatt too, as the former Universal Champion claimed he would target whoever won at Elimination Chamber. Almost every response has been negative, with fans surprised at Triple H's supposed plans for Brock Lesnar.

However, it has also been pointed out that the challenge by Omos could be a red herring that leads to the official reunion of The Hurt Business. Check out some of the reactions below:

Triple H just did that!Brock Lesnar vs. OMOS at #WrestleMania Out of all the possibilities gone of the biggest stars at the biggest night of the year, we’re gonna have Brock Lesnar take on Omos! I wish I was kidding, but this is what Triple H has in store!
brock vs omos at mania?? GUNTHER WAS RIGHT THERE
Omos is challenging Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania?! WTF???! #WWERaw https://t.co/65lds692z2
If we get Omos vs Lesnar, then it’s gonna be Wyatt vs Lashley at Mania #WWERaw
omos vs brock?! let’s be serious..#wweraw https://t.co/lxnrVeS03Z
omos vs brock at wrestlemania https://t.co/95XPNhpULf
no way he's actually serious with Omos and Lesnar LMFAOOO
Omos vs. Brock!?! OH GOD!!! PLEASE NO!!!! WTF?!?!? LMAOOOOOOO!!!! #WWERAW https://t.co/lkUFusccBJ
Omos vs Brock Lesnar at Mania???Give them 30 minutes
Red Herring alert. Look at who is managing Omos, and what stable reunion we’ve been building to. twitter.com/_denisesalcedo…

It remains to be seen if WWE goes ahead with booking Omos as Brock Lesnar's opponent at WrestleMania 39, especially with the feud with Bobby Lashley pretty much incomplete.

What do you think of this potential match at The Show of Shows? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

