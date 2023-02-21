Absent 28-year-old star returns after 3 weeks and challenges Brock Lesnar for WrestleMania 39

Things got a lot weirder on the road to WrestleMania for Brock Lesnar. At Elimination Chamber, he did something very uncharacteristic - he got himself disqualified after being unable to escape The Hurt Lock. He took out Bobby Lashley after losing via DQ and F5'd the referee as well.

This week on RAW, MVP, who has been trying to mend his relationship with Bobby Lashley, called Brock Lesnar a coward and appeared alongside his client Omos - the 28-year-old who has largely been absent in the last few months.

Three weeks after Omos entered the Royal Rumble, he returned to RAW and challenged Brock Lesnar to a match at WrestleMania 39.

You read that right. Of course, it was MVP who did it on his behalf, but Omos stood beside him, making his intentions known. Last year at WrestleMania 38, he faced Bobby Lashley and lost his first singles match.

Fans will naturally be confused, and many will be underwhelmed with the direction if Lesnar ends up facing the 7'3" giant, who is still considered green in the ring. Many assumed that given the finish of Lesnar's match at Elimination Chamber, it was a clear set-up for a fourth bout between them at WrestleMania 39.

Lesnar will return next week on RAW to respond to the challenge.

It also begs the question of where and how Bray Wyatt fits into it all. He said that he would be awaiting the winner of Lashley vs. Lesnar. However, there was a lot of confusion over how that would play out for two reasons - One, the lack of fan interest in such a match, and second, the inconclusive finish of the Lashley-Lesnar feud.

