"Who does Bray Wyatt face at Mania?" - WWE fans confused after the finish of Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley at Elimination Chamber 2023

It seemed like WWE would confirm Bray Wyatt's opponent for WrestleMania 39 at Elimination Chamber following his promo the night before the premium live event. The two-time Universal Champion called out Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley, stating that he would target the winner of their match.

However, at Elimination Chamber, Lashley defeated Lesnar by disqualification after The Beast Incarnate hit him with a low blow. A post-match attack on The All-Mighty followed, which suggested their feud might not be over. This has left WWE fans on Twitter confused over what happens with Wyatt at The Show of Shows.

Most responses suggested a triple threat between Brock Lesnar, Bobby Lashley, and Bray Wyatt. While it would be an interesting match, all three men will likely be in singles bouts. The Eater of Worlds could end up facing Uncle Howdy before feuding with either Lashley or Lesnar after WrestleMania.

Check out the reactions below:

Wrestle Features @WrestleFeatures Who does Bray Wyatt face at Mania? 🤔🤔🤔 Who does Bray Wyatt face at Mania? 🤔🤔🤔

Dissolve @Dissolveo @WrestleFeatures Triple threat match between three big meaty men @WrestleFeatures Triple threat match between three big meaty men

brandon lee @brandonlee96 @WrestleFeatures I guess a 3 way unless if they still do bray vs howdy and Brock Vs Lashley street fight @WrestleFeatures I guess a 3 way unless if they still do bray vs howdy and Brock Vs Lashley street fight

DRL @drlcartman @WrestleFeatures Bobby, as he technically won. This allows Brock to save face and take on Günther at wrestlemania @WrestleFeatures Bobby, as he technically won. This allows Brock to save face and take on Günther at wrestlemania

It will be interesting to see what happens between Lesnar, Lashley, and Wyatt now that Elimination Chamber is over. WWE will surely have big plans for all three men at WrestleMania 39.

Who do you think Bray Wyatt will face at The Show of Shows? Leave your predictions in the comments section below!

