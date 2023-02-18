Bray Wyatt reveals his next opponent with blockbuster callout of former WWE Champions

On this week's episode of SmackDown, Bray Wyatt revealed his next feud in WWE. The former Universal Champion called out the winner of Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley.

Lesnar and Lashley are set to collide once again at tomorrow's Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. Wyatt has confirmed that he wants to face the winner of the match while addressing the WWE Universe alongside Uncle Howdy.

Bray Wyatt returned at last year's Extreme Rules, but it wasn't until the Royal Rumble that he competed in his first match on TV. The 35-year-old star defeated LA Knight in a Pitch Black Match.

The two superstars feuded for months, with Wyatt haunting Knight backstage. At the Royal Rumble, Uncle Howdy also pulled off a huge stage dive on Knight following his ally's win.

This callout could mark the beginning of the feud for Wyatt's eventual match at WrestleMania 39, considering that Lashley and Lesnar's rivalry will probably come to an end after their meeting in Montreal. The two former WWE Champions previously collided at Crown Jewel 2022, with Lesnar coming out victorious.

