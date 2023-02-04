LA Knight has commented on whether he would be interested in facing Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 39.

The WWE Hall of Famer made his in-ring return last year after being out of action for two decades. He collided with Kevin Owens at The Show of Shows in a No Holds Barred match, which he won. This year's event is less than two months away, and it's currently unknown whether or not The Rattlesnake will have another match at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Speaking to WrestleRant Radio, WWE SmackDown star LA Knight stated that he would love to share the ring with Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 39.

"Hell yeah. You're talking about making a big noise, on a big stage, and with another big name. You can't do anything better than that, but then again, I don't know because there's lots of times where I'm like, 'Alright, there's nothing that can be bigger or better than this. This is what I wanna do,' and then something like this happens," said Knight. (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Alex ☝🏼 @AJG424 Stone Cold Steve Austin vs LA Knight



Big shot in the dark here but if Austin does wrestle at Mania, this will probably be the match. Could catapult Knight into stardom and it’d be awesome for his career. Stone Cold Steve Austin vs LA KnightBig shot in the dark here but if Austin does wrestle at Mania, this will probably be the match. Could catapult Knight into stardom and it’d be awesome for his career. https://t.co/taPtMIdF5v

LA Knight explains why Max Dupri didn't work out in WWE

Formerly known as Eli Drake, the one-time IMPACT Wrestling World Champion made his WWE debut in NXT under the ring name L.A. Knight. After arriving on the main roster, he was repackaged as Max Dupri. He then reverted to his old character after Triple H took control of creative.

When asked why things didn't work out for him as Max Dupri during an interview with Comicbook.com, he stated:

"How honest do you want me to be? I'll just say this, at the end of the day I can make anything work. But at the end of the day, I've got a real tough time not being [me]. I'll tell you this, it wasn't me. So when things came to pass and LA Knight started to shine through, it was the right place to go and not a moment too soon," said Knight.

LA Knight recently collided with Bray Wyatt in a Pitch Black match at the Royal Rumble, which he lost. He hasn't been seen since.

