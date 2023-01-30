LA Knight has opened up about why things didn't work out for him as Max Dupri.

The former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion made his main roster debut on SmackDown last year under a new name and gimmick. He presented himself as the CEO of Maximum Male Models, with Mace and Mansoor as the models. Maxxine Dupri was later introduced as his storyline sister, and she currently runs the agency after her brother left and reverted to his NXT character.

During a recent interview with Comicbook.com, Knight explained that playing Max Dupri didn't work out for him because it wasn't who he was.

"How honest do you want me to be? I'll just say this, at the end of the day I can make anything work. But at the end of the day, I've got a real tough time not being [me]. I'll tell you this, it wasn't me. So when things came to pass and LA Knight started to shine through, it was the right place to go and not a moment too soon," said Knight.

LA Knight was Bray Wyatt's first opponent since the latter returned to WWE

At Extreme Rules 2022, The Eater of Worlds shocked the world after making a surprise return to WWE following Seth Rollins' Fight Pit match against Matt Riddle. He went on to begin a feud with LA Knight on SmackDown, which involved Uncle Howdy.

On WWE RAW XXX last week, Knight was confronted by The Undertaker and received a Sister Abigail from Bray Wyatt in the ring.

He finally got to wrestle the former Universal Champion at the Royal Rumble premium live event this past Saturday in the first-ever Pitch Black Match, which Wyatt won. It'll be interesting to see what he does next on WWE SmackDown.

