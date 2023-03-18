Whatever happened to Randy Orton? Will the former WWE Champion be part of WrestleMania 39?

Randy Orton hasn't been seen on WWE TV for almost a year after being taken out by The Bloodline in May 2022. The former 14-time World Champion has since required surgery on his back, and the recent updates regarding his in-ring future have been bleak reading.

Several images of Orton have been shared online during his WWE hiatus, but The Legend Killer is reportedly no closer to returning to the ring, with the most recent update from The Wrestling Observer noting that the company was concerned about his future.

"We’ve heard no wrestling update on him recently but his back injuries were very serious and a few months ago there was concern about whether he’d be able to return, or at best, it would be a long time, which it has already been." (H/T CageSideSeats)

Randy Orton has been struggling with a back injury for over a year now and appears to be rehabbing following recent fusion surgery.

Will Randy Orton be part of WrestleMania 39?

Wrestlelamia.co.uk @wrestlelamia



We all getting old Randy Orton: I've been around a long time, and it seemed for the longest time like I was the young guy. Now, all of a sudden, I've got fans with beards telling me, "I used to watch you when I was a kid."We all getting old Randy Orton: I've been around a long time, and it seemed for the longest time like I was the young guy. Now, all of a sudden, I've got fans with beards telling me, "I used to watch you when I was a kid."We all getting old 😅 https://t.co/rOflGDjagX

WWE is pulling out all of the stops for WrestleMania 39, and at one point, there was a question as to whether or not Randy Orton would be selected for the Hall of Fame this year.

Orton doesn't appear to be in a position to return, despite being seen in images looking like he is still in great condition. The Legend Killer is 42 years old and has been wrestling for over two decades. There have been questions about whether he will ever return to the ring following his most recent injury.

With Matt Riddle also missing from the card and The Bloodline being part of a headline feud with Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn, it's unlikely that Orton will be added to the WrestleMania event or even be a surprise return.

There is hope that Orton will return following the show and pick up his feud with The Bloodline, maybe even challenging Roman Reigns one more time if The Tribal Chief can walk out of the show with the Championships.

Do you miss The Legend Killer? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Could two WWE legends reunite outside WWE? We asked one of them here

Poll : 0 votes