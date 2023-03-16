Kevin Owens' sarcastic reaction to Sami Zayn’s loss at WWE Elimination Chamber

Kevin Owens returned to WWE TV at the Elimination Chamber premium live event last month, and in the process assisted Sami Zayn to take down The Bloodline. The Prizefighter, however, has not forgotten what his fellow Canadian did to him in the months prior.

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus was backstage at the event, congratulating Sami Zayn despite the latter's loss to Roman Reigns in the main event. Stratus, being a Canadian herself, considered Zayn's rise to the top as something special and wholesome.

In an interview with Forbes, Trish Stratus stated that her entire country "sighed" at the polarizing outcome of the main event, then revealed what happened when she met Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn backstage at WWE Elimination Chamber:

“It was such an exciting, invested moment. I remember when I saw him (backstage), it was a joke where I said ‘oh my god. Congrats, man, on everything.' And Kevin Owens was beside him and he goes ‘you know he lost, right?’ I said ‘yeah’ (laughs).”

She further talked about her love and support for the two popular stars:

“The moment was so special, knowing Kevin Owens and [Sami] came up together just being Montreal boys. And knowing where they are in this business and having Sami have his moment? Amazing, how special. I remember I was at the Leafs game the night before, and they were playing the national anthem and I tweeted it and I said ‘this is for Sami, all of Canada’s got your back!’ Luckily, people have their hometowns, but we have our own hometown across the country. We as Canadians are so excited, and so proud.”

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn expected to main-event WWE WrestleMania 39 Night One

Despite The Prizefighter making it clear that he wants nothing to do with Zayn, Cody Rhodes was seen backstage recently talking to Owens. The American Nightmare has stood by Zayn in the latter's quest to take down The Bloodline.

The current plan as per WRKD Wrestling (via CSS) is for Sami Zayn to team up with Kevin Owens to face The Usos on April 1. The bout will reportedly close the show.

''WRKD Wrestling claims Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. The Usos is currently slated to main event the first night of WrestleMania.”

