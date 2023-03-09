"After we whoop her a** at WrestleMania" - Trish Stratus on 33-year-old star's dream of facing her in a WWE match 

Trish Stratus is one of the pioneers of the WWE women's division. Among the many talents that wished to face her in the modern era, Bayley expressed her desires in the past.

Ahead of the legend's coming-out-of-retirement extravaganza at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California, Stratus appeared on a recent episode of WWE's The Bump to discuss her upcoming bout, among other topics.

When asked about Bayley's 2016 tweet in which she stated that she wanted to face Stratus and Lita specifically, Trish responded by proclaiming victory over Damage CTRL at WrestleMania 39.

She added that the leader of Damage CRTL should be brought back to The Bump after the Show of Shows to discuss the latter's loss.

"Well, dreams do come true. Maybe you should have her on The Bump afterwards and say, ‘How do you feel?’ after we whoop her a** at WrestleMania. See how she feels about putting that out there," Stratus said. [From 58:30 to 58:46]

Could the WWE Hall of Famer turn on her teammates at WrestleMania 39?

Trish Stratus is a beloved WWE legend, making it hard for fans to hate her at this stage in her career.

Despite this, however, Dave Meltzer mentioned a potential heel turn in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, among other swerves planned in the storyline.

"The only thing we know is that the women’s tag title situation with the six women involved, as well as Bayley and Trish Stratus, has several twists and turns yet to come before the matches are finalized," wrote Meltzer. "Whether that means another title change back, or a Stratus heel turn leading to that, or something else isn’t known past, we’ve got more storyline to get to the destination of likely two different matches coming out of this."

Bayley recently broke character and touched on a few topics, including adding more members to her faction. She even remarked on how far the women's tag team division has come, stating that there is still a lot that can be done.

A victory over the biggest female star of the modern era and the two all-time greats would do wonders for Damage CTRL.

Do you think Becky Lynch and Lita will drop their women's tag team championship en route to the Showcase of the Immortals? Sound off in the comments section below.

