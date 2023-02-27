"There's still a lot that can be done" - WWE star on the Women's Tag Team division, WrestleMania 39

Tag team wrestling in WWE may not have always been treated right, but one simply can't deny the significance of the division over the years. Guys like The Hardy Boys, The Dudleys, and The Brood have elevated it to such great heights (no pun intended).

More recently, The New Day and The Usos have kept the division rolling despite hiccups along the way.

The women's tag team division, however, never really had what would be considered an iconic team. In fact, it was only in 2018 that the company introduced the Women's Tag Team Championship. The inaugural title holders were Bayley and Sasha Banks (Mercedes Moné).

Bayley is currently leading Damage CTRL, a faction consisting of current champs Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky. According to the former Women's Champion, more members should be added to her stable. When Ariel Helwani on BT Sport brought up the growth of the women's division, Bayley stated:

"What I really want to see is the tag division grow. There's so many ups and downs with that, mostly downs. It's hard to get tag teams together, and hard to keep them together. Not just because Iyo and Dakota are the champions, you know, like, I take those titles very personally because, we brought them to existence basically, and Triple H had a lot to do with that too. He helped us do that. I just think there's lots of potential in that division and I think if we can get that going, it will showcase more women, there will be a whole tag division. I'm very proud of everybody and how it's going right now but, there's still a lot that can be done." [18:31 onwards]

You can read about which WWE Hall of Famer Bayley credited for "saving her" during the former Women's Champion's early days with the company, and what was the reason behind her heel turn back in 2019.

WrestleMania 39 could feature a Women's Tag Team Championship match involving top WWE star

Shayna Baszler recently appeared on WWE Deutschland. The former NXT Women's Champion was asked what her plans were for WrestleMania 39.

She teased a potential match for the Women's Tag Team Championship that has been on the rumor mill for a while now. Shayna expressed her desire to tag alongside Ronda Rousey:

"You know, I would love like anyone to have a WrestleMania moment like a big title and story that everyone's drawn into. Who has the title right now? It could be Damage CTRL since I am with Ronda [Rousey] but I wouldn't complain about a Charlotte match but those are already set. I would love to be in a title match at WrestleMania," said Baszler. [H/T: Sportskeeda]

Whether it is against Damage CTRL or their challengers on RAW this week remains to be seen. Needless to say, the addition of Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler adds star power to what looks to be an already stacked up card.

Do you think the Women's Tag Team Division in WWE needs more high-profile matches and stipulation bouts? Share your thoughts below.

