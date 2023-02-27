"I truly outgrew it" - Bayley talks about WWE fans turning on her, connecting to being a heel and Mercedes Moné

WWE star Bayley is currently embroiled in a personal feud with Becky Lynch heading into WrestleMania 39. Whilst it looked like the duo's disdain towards one another was put to rest inside the Steel Cage on the February 6th edition of RAW, that may not be the case.

The Role Model has been on a roll playing the heel in this story. In her early days, then known as The Hugger, Bayley was a beloved fan-favorite.

It wasn't until her feud with Alexa Bliss that the WWE Universe turned on her, albeit it was a gradual process. Speaking to Ariel Helwani on BT Sport, Bayley recalled the changing tide amongst fans and how she connected to it herself.

"I think to me it just felt natural, you know? What I was doing at the time felt unnatural to them but I think it's because I truly outgrew it, like the character I was trying to portray, because when I was "The Hugger," in NXT and I was, super fan-favorite, I really felt all these things, I really felt in awe of being in the WWE. I felt an awe to be around all these superstars because I was a super fan growing up." Bayley stated. [3:12-3:39]

She further added that after winning the championship, she felt that it was time to "get over it," and the fans probably felt the same way.

"As I got older, as I got more experience, and I had won a championship, it's like, all right, you've done these things, get over it, get over being excited about being here, you've been here for six years already, so, I think they (fans) just didn't feel that connection like they used to, which is totally understandable, because I didn't either. [3:39-4:01]

Her subsequent alliance with Sasha Banks led to a feud with The Boss during the pandemic, which received acclaim from fans.

Bayley on a WWE return for Mercedes Moné

Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) is now the IWGP Women's Champion and is currently signed to New Japan-Pro Wrestling.

Bayley made an appearance in support of her friend and former on-screen rival during the latter's debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 in January 2023.

When asked about a potential return for Mercedes to WWE, Bayley claimed that she would "never give up hope" on that, further asserting that the Stamford-based promotion is Moné's "home."

"I'll never give up hope that she will come back." Bayley began. "I'll say yes, because this is her home, this is her dream. I love to see what she's doing, and what she's going to be doing over the next few months, and she's going to literally take the world by storm, but I know this is her home and where her heart is. And by her heart, I mean me. So, she needs to come back to me, you know? I need her. I need my travel partner."

