Bayley and Damage CTRL have been running roughshod in WWE since their return at SummerSlam last year. The Role Model has reached a nearly invincible status, as despite repeated losses to top babyface stars on the roster, she continues to remain relevant.

This was not the case during her early days, however, as she recalled during a sit-down interview with Ariel Helwani on BT Sport that Dusty Rhodes was a major factor in her getting through NXT circa 2012/13.

Bayley started off her career in WWE as a fan-favorite, with her character being a "super fan," something at the time she was uncomfortable showing to the public. According to her, it was the WWE Hall of Famer who encouraged her to mold the character that she became known for.

"I don't think I could have ever quit. I thought I was going to get fired," Bayley began. "Dusty Rhodes definitely, like, saved me. I had nothing to offer except what I can do in the ring at the time, and he pushed me in promo class and brought out this character in me, brought out my personality which I didn't think was okay to show." [5:52 onwards]

It wasn't until 2019 that she finally turned heel and connected better with fans in the Stamford-based promotion, giving her a different mystique compared to her previous rendition.

Today, one can safely say that she is a low-key MVP of the company. You can watch the entire interview here.

Bayley may be on a collision course with WWE legends

While it remains unclear as of this writing what WWE has in store for Bayley and Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 39, based on recent events on the red brand, fans can assume that the duo will lock horns in some capacity at the show.

Lita emerged on the February 6th edition of RAW to assist Lynch as the latter defeated The Role Model inside a steel cage. The duo are set to face Damage CTRL for the Women's Tag Team Championships on RAW this week.

Heading into WrestleMania 39, the company has a few options in hand. The rumor mill suggests that Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler will challenge for the Women's Tag Team Championships on The Grandest Stage.

If that is the case, how Trish Stratus factors into the narrative remains to be seen, as the pioneer of the women's division is expected to return to WWE TV on the Road to WrestleMania.

