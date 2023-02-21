Becky Lynch and Lita could get help from Hall of Famer against Damage CTRL, feels WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo feels WWE will insert Trish Stratus into the current Becky Lynch and Lita vs. Damage CTRL feud on RAW.

Bayley was out with the rest of Damage CTRL on "Ding Dong, Hello!" this week. The Role Model praised her cohorts for being the greatest Women's Tag Team Champions of all time. However, the faction was interrupted by Becky Lynch. Just as the group mocked Lynch for not having any friends, WWE Hall of Famer Lita came out to support her former adversary.

This week on Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that WWE could be building to a six-woman tag team bout at WrestleMania. He suggested that Stratus could be having some travel issues, due to which she probably couldn't attend RAW.

"That's next week? So WrestleMania will be the six-woman tag match? I've read about some problems with Trish with travel. Have you heard anything about this?" Russo continued, "There's gotta be something going on, I would think."

Russo recalled the kind of reactions women would get in the Attitude Era. He stated that things were confusing at the time, and fans didn't know which female stars to root for.

"I was watching the Attitude Era today and Sable slapped Luna. The place became unglued. And they've got all the women. I don't know. I don't know what girls I'm supposed to care about and why I'm supposed to care about them." [1:05:10 - 1:07:40]

Becky Lynch and Lita will face Damage CTRL next week

The duo of Becky Lynch and Lita invaded "Ding Dong, Hello!" this week on RAW and challenged Damage CTRL to defend the Women's Tag Team Championship against them.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps Becky & Lita v IYO & Dakota for the Tag-Titles is set for next weeks #WWERAW Becky & Lita v IYO & Dakota for the Tag-Titles is set for next weeks #WWERAW! 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/LWpQZrigXX

Although the champions were hesitant, Bayley accepted the challenge on their behalf, setting up the match for next week's show.

It will be interesting to see if Lynch and Lita can capture the women's tag team gold, a feat that neither woman has accomplished in their storied careers.

