Sami Zayn kicked off RAW and thanked the fans for all their support. Zayn said that he felt guilty for letting everyone down but also realized that the story was never over. He said that they were entering the final chapter and called Kevin Owens out to join him.

KO was out, and Sami thanked him before saying that he wouldn't rest until the Bloodline was taken down. Sami said that they had to work together, and KO said that he did what he did on Saturday for himself. KO said that he was done with Sami and that he meant it.

KO asked Sami to ask Jey Uso to help him before walking out. Sami was walking down the ramp when Baron Corbin attacked him from behind. Corbin took Sami down and made fun of him before Adam Pearce booked a match between the two of them.

WWE RAW Results (February 20, 2023): Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin

Zayn brought the fight back to the ring, and Corbin continued his attack before ripping Zayn's shirt off. Zayn came back with some strikes but took a backbreaker before we headed for a break.

Back on RAW, Zayn got a near fall off a DDT before sending Corbin outside and hitting a senton. Corbin dodged a Helluva Kick before getting the Deep Six for a near fall. Zayn came back with the Helluva Kick and picked up the quick win.

Result: Sami Zayn def. Baron Corbin

Grade: B

Rhea Ripley and Dominik were in a backstage interview, and Ripley said that she was focused on facing Charlotte at WrestleMania.

Austin Theory was backstage and said that he will take Edge down tonight.

Dolph Ziggler vs. Mustafa Ali on RAW

Ali went for a handshake off the bell, and Dolph went for a takedown. Ziggler hit some big moves before Ali fled the ring and took Ziggler down on the ropes. Ali took a DDT and the Famouser before getting the sudden win off the Crucifix Pin.

Result: Mustafa Ali def. Dolph Ziggler

Grade: C

Miz and Maryse were backstage when the latter got the A-Lister a present, but it will be revealed next week on RAW.

Cody Rhodes was out next and talked about facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. Paul Heyman showed up on the Titantron and said that he had a message for Cody - he can't beat Roman Reigns.

Heyman talked about the responsibilities of a WWE Champion and that Cody will barely have time for his family if he wins. Paul took shots at Cody's wife before vowing to beat Roman at WrestleMania.

Asuka vs. Nikki Cross on RAW

Bianca Belair was out to watch the match, and Asuka started off strong before Cross took her outside and got some big strikes. Back in the ring, Asuka got a dropkick and a suplex but got caught on the ring apron.

Asuka got some kicks before Nikki went unhinged and got a scoop slam. Nikki was about to finish the match but got caught in a submission move and had to tap out.

Result: Asuka def. Nikki Cross

Grade: C

Carmella was backstage and said that she planned to make Asuka pay. Rollins was there as well and said that he was going to find and hurt Logan Paul. Tonight, however, he planned to beat up the Miz.

MVP was backstage and challenged Brock Lesnar to a match at WrestleMania on behalf of Omos. MVP asked Lesnar to show up next week to accept the challenge.

The Miz vs. Seth Rollins on RAW

Rollins was in control early on and sent The Miz outside before hitting a baseball slide and sending Miz over the announcers' desk. Back after a break on RAW, The Miz was in control, but Rollins came back with a dropkick before missing the stomp.

The Miz caught Rollins on the ropes and took him down for a near fall before missing the Skull Crushing finale. Rollins got a stomp and followed up with another one before the referee stopped the match and called it in Seth's favor.

Result: Seth Rollins def. The Miz

Grade: B

Bayley was out with 'Ding Dong, Hello!' and Damage CTRL were the guests. Bayley congratulated her own team and praised them as the greatest tag champs before Becky Lynch came out to mock them.

Bayley and Damage CTRL made fun of Becky for not having any friends to join her for a tag team match. Becky said that she had someone in mind, and Lita came out and joined her in the ring.

Lita and Becky taunted Damage CTRL into accepting the title match, and Bayley accepted it for her team.

Candace LeRae was backstage and said that Gargano was injured in the Elimination Chamber match. She spotted Nikki Cross in the background and questioned why she was following her around. Nikki whispered something into LeRae's ear about all her friends being gone before walking off.

Chad Gable vs. Bronson Reed on RAW

Reed had control of the match early on and hit some big slams before Gable dodged a splash and got the Ankle Lock in. Chad tried for a suplex before getting a headbutt for a near fall.

Gable called Otis for help, but he was too busy talking to Maxxine Dupri at ringside. Reed took Gable down from behind and hit the Tsunami before picking up the east win.

Result: Bronson Reed def. Chad Gable

Grade: C

Elias was out next and asked for an opponent before Bobby Lashley came out and hit a spear on him. Lashley sent him into the barricades and the ring post before hitting another spear in the ring.

Lashley took Elias down with a Hurt Lock before getting on the mic. Lashley said that no one could break the Hurt Lock and that he would take anyone down if they got in his way.

Edge was backstage and said that he was confident about his chances tonight before heading out.

Austin Theory (c) vs. Edge - United States Championship match on RAW

Edge beat Theory down and dropped him face-first on the floor before getting a near fall off a big suplex in the ring. Back after a break on RAW, Theory was in control and got some big suplexes before Edge broke out of a rear chin lock.

Theory got a dropkick before trying for a superplex, but Edge took him out instead. Edge got a Powerbomb for a close call before locking in the crossface. Theory broke the hold but took the Edge-o-Cution for another near fall.

Finn Balor showed up and ran a distraction before Theory got the A-Town Down and picked up the win.

Result: Austin Theory def. Edge to retain the United States Championship

Balor attacked Edge after the match and hit three Coupe de Grace before he was done.

Grade: B

Episode rating: B

We got the return of Hall of Famer Lita while Sami Zayn declared war on the Bloodline tonight on RAW.

