WWE Superstar teases massive match alongside Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 39

Earlier this year, Ronda Rousey returned to the company after losing her SmackDown Women's Championship to Charlotte Flair on the blue brand. Recently, former NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler teased that she and Rousey could face Damage CTRL at WrestleMania 39.

Last year, Ronda Rousey returned to the company after a long hiatus. Upon returning, she immediately won the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match and started her feud with Charlotte Flair on SmackDown. She recently made her second return to the company and is aligned with Shayna Baszler.

Speaking on WWE Deutschland, the former NXT Women's Champion was asked about her ideal plans for WrestleMania 39. She replied that she would be open to going after the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship alongside the Baddest Woman on the Planet.

"You know, I would love like anyone to have a WrestleMania moment like a big title and story that everyone's drawn into. Who has the title right now? It could be Damage CTRL since I am with Ronda [Rousey] but I wouldn't complain about a Charlotte match but those are already set. I would love to be in a title match at WrestleMania," said Baszler. [From 36:50 to 37:23]

It seems like Baszler gave a massive hint to the fans on their potential plans for the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler recently won a tag team match on WWE SmackDown

Last year, Ronda Rousey turned heel for the first time in her career and formed an alliance with Shayna Baszler to dominate the blue brand as the champion. However, their partnership hit a pause when Rousey went on a hiatus.

Earlier this month, the Baddest Woman on the Planet made a shocking return to the blue brand and aligned with Shayna Baszler to take on the team of Shotzi Blackheart and Natalya.

The following week, WWE booked the two teams for a match ahead of Elimination Chamber 2023, which was set in Natalya's home country. It was Ronda Rousey's second tag team match alongside Baszler.

Ultimately, Rousey and Baszler won the match and proved to be a cohesive unit. It will be interesting to see if the two superstars will go on to challenge Damage CTRL for the titles at WrestleMania 39.

What are your thoughts on Ronda Rousey's second run? Sound off in the comment section below.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit WWE and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Find out who Eric Bischoff chose as his heels of the year ahead of Roman Reigns & MJF here.

Poll : 0 votes