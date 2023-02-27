Former Women's Champion on advice Triple H gave that led to current WWE success

Triple H officially ascended as head of WWE creative just a few days ahead of SummerSlam 2022, where Bayley, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY made their returns.

Damage CTRL has since been heavily featured on Monday Night RAW. From winning championships to being in the main event program, the trio have largely been a success.

Bayley revealed on BT Sport with Ariel Helwani what The Game said to her when she approached him with the idea of starting a faction. She remarked that Dakota Kai was "one of the OGs" before explaining her frame of mind prior to bringing Damage CTRL to life.

"Dakota was always one of the OGs that I envisioned in this group. I just thought like, there's no women's faction. There's been trios. To me, if it were up to me, there would be more of us. There's been trios but there's never been like a big faction," Bayley said. "I talked to Hunter about this a couple WrestleManias ago and he told me like, 'well you need to know why are you guys together.' Like 'oh yeah you guys are cool together, but find the reason why, me and DX were this, me and Evolution were this, explain those things.' Then I was like, maybe I need to think about it more." [9:03-9:41]

What does WWE have in store for Damage CTRL at WrestleMania 39?

The trio have been involved in a lengthy storyline with Bayley and Becky Lynch at the center of it all. WWE Hall of Famer Lita recently joined the fray, and there is a possibility that another legend may also surface on WWE TV on the Road to WrestleMania 39.

Bayley even spoke of her desire to have a match on The Grandest Stage alongside her stablemates in the aforementioned interview.

With the rumor mill suggesting that Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler will get involved in the Women's Tag Team Title scene, it remains to be seen if Bayley's desire will come to fruition.

