WWE Hall of Famer booked for surprising segment on RAW - Reports

Bayley has been involved in a bitter rivalry with Becky Lynch on RAW since WWE SummerSlam 2022.

Damage CTRL debuted at the premium live event in Nashville and surrounded Bianca Belair after she defeated Big Time Becks. Lynch turned babyface and stood by The EST's side, but was attacked by Damage CTRL on the following RAW as a way to write her off of television as she recovered from an injury.

The rivalry has gotten increasingly personal, with The Role Model claiming that Seth Rollins only married Becky because he got her pregnant. Bayley and Lynch finally met inside a Steel Cage on the red brand and Damage CTRL attempted to interfere. WWE Hall of Famer Lita showed up and evened the odds, allowing Becky to pick up the victory.

According to Xero News, another WWE Hall of Famer is set to appear on tomorrow night's RAW. Trish Stratus is reportedly scheduled to appear on Bayley's Ding Dong, Hello! talk show tomorrow night in Ottawa, Canada.

Xero News @NewsXero Trish Tomorrow on Ding Dong Hello Trish Tomorrow on Ding Dong Hello

Trish Stratus interrupts WWE RAW star Bayley at live event

Bayley returned from injury last year at SummerSlam but didn't step inside the ring until a live event a couple of weeks later.

The Role Model tore her ACL while training for a match against Bianca Belair at Money in the Bank in 2021. She received several title shots against The EST but was unable to capitalize.

Bayley returned to the ring for the first time in over a year last August at a WWE Live Event in Kingston, Ontario, Canada. Trish Stratus appeared during the match and confronted Damage CTRL. The heel faction retreated as Stratus, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka stood tall in the ring.

IYO SKY and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL are the current Women's Tag Team Champions. It will be interesting to see if the titles are defended at WrestleMania and if Trish Stratus is a part of the match.

Would you like to see Lita and Trish Stratus in action at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles? Let us know in the comments section below.

Will a major betrayal take place at WWE Elimination Chamber? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes