Becky Lynch provides positive update on her recovery after getting injured at WWE SummerSlam 

Becky Lynch has confirmed that she could return to WWE earlier than expected and also revealed a personal project she's working on.

At SummerSlam 2022, Big Time Becks injured her shoulder during her unsuccessful challenge against Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship. She's expected to be out of action for several months.

Becky was accompanied by her husband Seth Rollins on an Instagram Live with The Rock and former WWE Head Writer Brian Gewirtz to discuss the latter's new book. Turns out, The Man is writing a book herself.

"I'm still writing mine and I'm really happy that when mine comes out, at least it won't be in direct competition with yours [Brian Gewirtz]. So well written and hilarious. Hopefully [my book will come out] in the next couple of months. Now that I got a bad wing, I got a little bit more time to dedicate to it," said Lynch. (24:16-24:43)

When The Rock asked her about her injury, she said:

"Oh good, yeah. I feel like I've gotten a bunch more mobility in it. Because when it happened it was so painful that I was like, 'Oh no, I'm gonna be out for a long long time.' But now it's healing up real quick. I'm feeling strong, I'm feeling good. So I'm hoping it won't be much time at all." (24:47-25:07)

𝐒𝐚𝐮𝐥 𝐁𝐚𝐝𝐦𝐚𝐧 @THENEXTBlGTHlNG Interesting. Becky is hoping she can finish up her book in the next few months. Really can’t wait for that! Also says she’s feeling fine from her injury. Interesting. Becky is hoping she can finish up her book in the next few months. Really can’t wait for that! Also says she’s feeling fine from her injury. https://t.co/ac2CawKlKE

Becky Lynch promised that 'The Man' will come back soon

The former RAW Women's Champion achieved a great deal of success during her WWE career, and it all began when The Man was born. After her return at SummerSlam last year, however, Becky began referring to herself as 'Big Time Becks' and was given a new gimmick.

The Man @BeckyLynchWWE The Man will come back around soon. The Man will come back around soon. https://t.co/KzSeSKtFW9

However, on the SummerSlam 2022 fallout episode of RAW, Lynch was referred to as The Man once again, and she took to Twitter to send a message to the WWE Universe, promising that she would be back soon. This means that when she returns, she could do so as her old character.

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling wish Becky Lynch a speedy recovery.

If you use any quotes from this article, please give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

We asked Stone Cold Steve Austin if he acknowledges Roman Reigns. Find out his answer here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Vishal Kataria