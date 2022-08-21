WWE Hall of Famer confronts Bayley during her first match in over a year at live event

Multi-time women's champion Bayley returned to the ring for the first time in over a year tonight at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event in Kingston, Ontario, Canada. She was confronted by Hall of Famer Trish Stratus.

During the event, The Role Model teamed up with Dakota Kai to take on Alexa Bliss and Asuka. In another match, Bianca Belair took on Iyo Sky, but the clash saw interference from Bayley and Kai as they beat up the RAW Women's Champion. The end of the bout saw, Trish Stratus, along with Bliss and Asuka, come out to make the save and take it to The Role Model.

Stratus later took to Twitter to boast about her attack on Bayley and her faction. The former women's champion stated that she, along with Belair, Bliss and Asuka, took "control" of the situation.

"Looks like we took CONTROL of the situation huh @itsBayleyWW @ImKingKota @shirai_io?? #WWEKingston," she wrote.

Bayley, Dakota, and Iyo Sky will battle Bliss, Asuka, and Belair in a six-woman tag team match at Clash at the Castle on September 3. Meanwhile, Trish Stratus is also set to appear on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW in Toronto, Canada.

WWE fans react to Bayley returning to the ring

Bayley tore her ACL last year before the Money in the Bank show ahead of her scheduled match against Bianca Belair. She has been sidelined since and hasn't wrestled inside the ring.

Fans who attended the event tonight said it was special to see Bayley return to the ring after so long.

Tomm @TQSherwood Seeing @itsBayleyWWE ’s first match back is extremely special. Even if she gave me the stink eye!! #WWEKingston Seeing @itsBayleyWWE’s first match back is extremely special. Even if she gave me the stink eye!! #WWEKingston https://t.co/5EVQ59XmNn

Another fan joked that she's not a role model because she failed to hold the tag rope while standing on the apron.

It was also pointed out that this was Bayley's first match in front of a live crowd in over two years, and she was wearing new ring gear.

Trevor Struthers @TrevorStruthers Bayley wrestled her first match since June 25, 2021 tonight at #WWEKingston . Great to see her back! Bayley wrestled her first match since June 25, 2021 tonight at #WWEKingston. Great to see her back! https://t.co/Som8fOU6rc

One fan at the event brought a sign that claimed the two-time SmackDown Women's Champion is a bad role model.

The 33-year-old returned to the company at SummerSlam earlier this year but didn't come alone. She brought former NXT stars Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky. The faction showed up following the RAW Women's Championship match and surrounded Bianca Belair after her victory over Becky Lynch. However, Lynch surprisingly stood by Belair's side as the heels retreated.

It will be interesting to see if Bayley, Kai, and Sky can pick up a win in a couple of weeks at WWE Clash at the Castle.

