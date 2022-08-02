"It's not about the fancy clothes" – Former WWE writer opens up on Becky Lynch's RAW promo (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo feels WWE righted the wrong by turning Becky Lynch face once again.

In the wake of her battle with Bianca Belair at SummerSlam, Becky opened the show and addressed the WWE Universe, acknowledging that she had lost touch with reality and had lost her way. She then thanked Bianca for helping her come to this realization. Belair walked out to the ring, and the two women shook hands in a show of respect.

Speaking on the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo mentioned that he loved watching Becky as a babyface. He even recalled pointing out weeks ago that The Man should lose the fancy wardrobe and return to the gimmick that got her over in the first place.

Here's what Russo had to say:

"We gotta point out though, I loved this. Listen, somebody's watching this show. Either somebody's watching this show or they think the same way I do. She comes out and she cuts a promo. She says, 'I remember who the hell I am.' And then she said it's not about the fancy clothes. How many weeks did we sit here and say, 'What are we watching? How did this happen?' Now she's coming clean basically saying, 'What was I doing? I was The Man. I got over because I got my nose busted all over my face.' She's saying that in this promo." (From 23:10 - 23:56)

Bayley, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY attacked Becky Lynch

After the promo, Big Time Becks headed backstage. She was then cornered by the returning Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY. The trio took a steel chair to Becky's injured shoulder.

Furthermore, Belair rushed to The Man's rescue but the heels had retreated by the time she arrived, leaving Becky writing in pain.

Later, WWE issued a statement conveying that the vicious attack further worsened Becky's separated shoulder. Hence, she will be out of action for several months.

