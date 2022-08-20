Trish Stratus announced her WWE return date

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus announced that she will make her televised return to WWE this Monday.

Trish wrestled her last match with Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam in 2019. WWE is once again back in Canada and the former Women's Champion will be making her return this Saturday for the WWE Live Event. She also announced that she will be at the Sunday event as well.

It was first announced by a promo from WWE that Stratus will be making a special appearance on Monday Night RAW. Trish Stratus took to Twitter to let her fans know as well that she is returning.

Fans react to the return of Trish Stratus

Fans were elated upon hearing that the seven-time women's champion will be making her return to WWE television.

Check out the responses below:

Mike Curry @MikeCur66721198 @trishstratuscom Can't wait to see one of those beautiful and talented women back in WWE @trishstratuscom Can't wait to see one of those beautiful and talented women back in WWE

Sofia @sofdlovesbsb @trishstratuscom Woo hoo! Just saw the commercial!! So excited! I will definitely be there!! @trishstratuscom Woo hoo! Just saw the commercial!! So excited! I will definitely be there!! 🙌

When the Hall of Famer initially announced that she was making a return, former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley took a shot at Stratus.

The WWE Hall of Famer clapped back at Bayley with a slick response.

Trish Stratus @trishstratuscom

~said no one



Regardless, I’m sure Toronto will have a BOOOOtiful welcome in store for ya! twitter.com/itsBayleyWWE/s… Bayley @itsBayleyWWE This should say “BAYLEY TO RETURN TO LIVE EVENTS THIS WEEKEND!!!!!!!” Come see This should say “BAYLEY TO RETURN TO LIVE EVENTS THIS WEEKEND!!!!!!!” Come see @ImKingKota @shirai_io and I save the show. twitter.com/trishstratusco… 😂😂 This should say “BAYLEY TO RETURN TO LIVE EVENTS THIS WEEKEND!!!!!!!” Come see @ImKingKota @shirai_io and I save the show. twitter.com/trishstratusco… Omg guys!! @itsBayleyWWE is returning to Live Events in Canada!!!~said no oneRegardless, I’m sure Toronto will have a BOOOOtiful welcome in store for ya! Omg guys!! @itsBayleyWWE is returning to Live Events in Canada!!!~said no oneRegardless, I’m sure Toronto will have a BOOOOtiful welcome in store for ya! 😃 twitter.com/itsBayleyWWE/s…

With Stratus returning to RAW this week, she and Bayley could potentially be facing each other.

Fans are also excited to see Trish and Bayley have a face-off.

Marcus Tinker @nytink82 @trishstratuscom Probably will be a face-off between you and Bayley. If that happens you better give her a good beat down @trishstratuscom Probably will be a face-off between you and Bayley. If that happens you better give her a good beat down

JPJ @SDCatPadre @trishstratuscom Beat up Bayley in Toronto for the biggest pop @trishstratuscom Beat up Bayley in Toronto for the biggest pop

One fan shared his opinion on Lita and Trish being added to the WWE Women's Tag Team Title tournament.

Tirrell @tirrell_l @trishstratuscom You & Lita should’ve been in the tournament but as usual @WWE dropped the ball. Could’ve had a star studded tournament. @trishstratuscom You & Lita should’ve been in the tournament but as usual @WWE dropped the ball. Could’ve had a star studded tournament.

One fan even went on to predict the WWE Hall of Famer's involvement in the upcoming WWE Clash at the Castle event.

As mentioned earlier, Stratus is going to make a special appearance to greet her home crowd. It is still not clear if she is going to return to in-ring action.

Do you think the WWE Hall of Famer is going to build a match for Clash at the Castle? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

'I am the destroyer of worlds'. Find out who influenced Bray Wyatt's character right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Neda Ali