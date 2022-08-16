WWE Hall of Famer mocks Bayley in response to The Role Model's tweet

WWE legend Trish Stratus has retaliated against the recent jibes directed at her by Bayley.

The incident occurred after The Stratusfaction Specialist had announced her in-ring return. She declared her participation in the WWE Live Event in Ontario, Canada. Bayley, known for instigating other superstars on social media, couldn't resist the opportunity to mock the legend.

In her tweet, she attacked the Hall of Famer, replacing Stratus with herself, as she wrote, "This should say “BAYLEY TO RETURN TO LIVE EVENTS THIS WEEKEND!!!!!!!”. However, it seems like the plan backfired on The Role Model.

“Omg guys!! @itsBayleyWWE is returning to Live Events in Canada!!! ~said no one... Regardless, I’m sure Toronto will have a BOOOOtiful welcome in store for ya!”, tweeted Trish Stratus.

Both superstars have been fueling the heat between each other on social media. Trish Stratus has also seemingly proposed a fight with Bayley to beat some respect into her.

Their constant back-and-forth jabs on Twitter could bring this showdown to fruition.

Trish Stratus last wrestled in the WWE SummerSlam 2019

Now that The Diva of the Decade is potentially set to appear in her hometown, let’s take a trip down memory lane. Trish fought Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam 2019 in one of the most spectacular matches of the event’s history.

The match was chaotic, with both superstars using each other’s moves. Ultimately, Charlotte used the Figure-8 Leg Lock to make the legend tap out. Fans symbolically witnessed a passing-of-the-torch moment between Trish Stratus and Charlotte Flair.

It was believed that Trish Stratus will never compete in the ring again. However, recent announcements and the heat with Bayley suggest that we've not seen the end of the seven-time WWE Women’s Champion.

Would you like to see Bayley vs Stratus? Let us know in the comment section below.

