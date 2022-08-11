"Was that a threat?" - Bayley reacts to potential challenge from WWE Hall of Famer

Is Bayley about to go head-to-head with a WWE Hall of Famer on Monday Night RAW?

The host of Ding Dong! Hello? has been very vocal on social media as of late about the city of Toronto. WWE will be heading there for an episode of Monday Night RAW on August 22. The city happens to be the hometown of WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus.

Stratus took to social media last night to warn the RAW Superstar that she better be nice or she'll be done for.

Bayley chose to respond to Toronto's own Trish Stratus on social media this afternoon, claiming that she's the nice one and that the people of Toronto need to show her some respect. It then dawned on her that Stratus might actually be threatening her. Tweeting out:

"I'm the nicest. But your people need to learn to respect the rehabbed....wait was that a threat?!??? *seven crying laughing emojis*," Bayley wrote in a series of tweets.

Will Bayley go face-to-face with Trish Stratus in Toronto on WWE RAW?

Trish Stratus has gone back and forth with many women on the WWE roster in the past year. She has teased confrontations with the likes of Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, and others.

If Stratus appears on the Toronto episode of RAW, it would be a nice payoff to this back and forth, which is something that the WWE Universe hasn't seen in a number of years.

Will the WWE Universe get some much-needed Stratusfaction on August 22 when Monday Night RAW comes to Toronto? We'll find out soon enough.

What do you make of this back and forth? Do you think we might see Trish Stratus make an appearance at the WWE RAW in Toronto on August 22? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

