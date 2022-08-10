"You better be nice" - WWE Hall of Famer mocks Bayley following her rant about returning to Canada

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has reacted to Bayley's rant on Twitter about being advertised for an upcoming show in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Back in 2017, The Role Model was heavily booed by the crowd in the city while cutting a promo on RAW after separating her shoulder. She's currently being advertised for the August 22 episode of the Red brand, which will take place in Toronto. She still remembers the incident, and it doesn't seem like she's thrilled about returning to the city.

After WWE sent out a tweet promoting the event, Bayley responded by reflecting on what took place in 2017 and stating that the show should be canceled.

"Are you guys kidding me? You’re taking an incredibly low, heartbreaking moment in my career caused by a couple Canadians that are not even worth my time and trying to boost your ticket sales?!???!! The show in Toronto should be cancelled," she tweeted.

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, whose hometown is Toronto, reacted to the former RAW Women's Champion's tweet by telling her to be nice, and used the latter's catchphrase to mock her.

"You better be nice … or you’ll be done for," wrote Stratus.

The WWE Universe wants Bayley to face Trish Stratus at the Toronto event

After being out of action for over a year, The Role Model finally returned to WWE at SummerSlam. She was accompanied by released superstars Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai.

Bayley and Trish Stratus have never collided in a one-on-one match in WWE before, and many fans are interested in seeing the two stars collide in the ring.

Trish Stratus' last match was against Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam 2019. The Queen defeated the WWE Hall of Famer to win the bout.

Would you like to see a match between Trish and Bayley in WWE? Sound off in the comments below!

