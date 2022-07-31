Bayley returns accompanied by released superstar and a former champion in apparent new faction at WWE SummerSlam

Multi-time women's champion Bayley made her shocking return during WWE SummerSlam, and along with her was released superstar Dakota Kai and former NXT Women's Champion Iyo Sky (FKA Io Shirai).

Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch opened the show with a classic match for the RAW Women's Title. The match saw The EST retain her championship, and after seemingly mending bridges with her opponent, fans erupted as the familiar entrance music of Bayley hit.

The surprise didn't stop there, as she was then accompanied by Dakota Kai and Iyo Shirai.

As the trio stared down the RAW Women's Champion, Lynch joined her former rival as they squared up the three women. Bayley, Kai, and Shirai exited the ring after realizing the new challenge presented.

This year's SummerSlam marked Bayley's first appearance since she suffered a torn ACL in July last year. Hints of her return were reported recently after it was shared she was seen training again at the Performance Center.

It looks like Dakota Kai has returned to WWE after she was released earlier this year alongside other NXT talents. Meanwhile, it looks like former NXT Women's Champion Shirai has made her move to the main roster.

For now, fans will need to wait and see what else is up next for the newly formed stable.

