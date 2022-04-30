Dakota Kai has reportedly been released by WWE

NXT Superstar Dakota Kai has been let go by WWE, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com. Sapp reported the news via Twitter today. As of this writing, no further information has been revealed.

Kai signed with the company in 2016 and particpated in the inaugural Mae Young Classic tournament. Kai also competed in the first-ever women's WarGames match at NXT TakeOver: WarGames in 2019.

Her last match was on the April 12th episode of NXT 2.0 where she took on Mandy Rose for the NXT Women's Championship.

Dakota Kai is one half of the first-ever NXT Women's Tag Team Champions

The 33 year-old star's other accomplishments include becoming the inaugural NXT Women's Tag Team Champion alongside current WWE SmackDown star Raquel Rodriquez. They captured the gold on the March 10th, 2021 edition of the Black and Gold brand and lost it later that night to the team of Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart.

Dakota and Rodriquez recaptured the titles at Stand & Deliver, but lost them back to Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction on the following episode of NXT. The 33-year-old is a talented star and should be able to find success wherever she goes next.

Edited by Jacob Terrell