Becky Lynch and Lita to face Damage CTRL for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on RAW next week

Becky Lynch and Lita have challenged Dakota Kai and IYO SKY of Damage CTRL to a match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW.

Two weeks ago, The Man collided with Bayley in a Steel Cage match in the main event on the red brand. Dakota and IYO tried to interfere in the bout, but The Extreme Diva made a surprise return to help Lynch.

Big Time Becks emerged victorious via pinfall after hitting The Role Model with a Manhandle Slam. On RAW this week, Bayley brought back her Ding Dong! Hello talk show. The current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions were her guest.

She asked Kai what it felt like to be one of the greatest women's tag team champions ever. The latter mentioned how she and IYO have held the gold for over 100 days and promised to keep dominating the division.

Becky Lynch came down to the ring. She stated she wanted a shot at the tag titles, but Bayley made fun of her for not having any friends.

Lita came out next and revealed they wanted to enter WrestleMania as women's tag champions. Damage CTRL was hesitant to accept the challenge but did so after being pressured by Becky Lynch.

WWE announced during the show that the tag team match for the title would take place on RAW next week.

Do you think Lynch and Lita will dethrone Damage CTRL? Sound off in the comments below!

