Did Randy Orton really date Hulk Hogan's daughter? Know the story

Randy Orton has had several on-screen romantic partners in WWE, including Hulk Hogan's daughter, Brooke. However, it should be noted that their love story was limited to a storyline.

Randy Orton and Hulk Hogan's daughter, Brooke Hogan, never dated in real life. Their romance was only part of a program between the two WWE Superstars, which culminated at SummerSlam 2006, where the Hall of Famer bested The Viper.

Hulk Hogan's final major feud in WWE was with Orton in 2006. After The Hulkster inducted Gene Okerlund into the Hall of Fame, he appeared on the July 15, 2006, episode of Saturday Night's Main Event with Brooke. The father-daughter duo shared a sweet moment before they were interrupted by Randy Orton. The Viper flirted with Brooke before challenging her father to a match at SummerSlam.

Besides showing up in the Stamford-based promotion, Brooke Hogan also appeared in IMPACT Wrestling (fka TNA) as an on-screen figure between 2012 and 2013. During this period, she was affiliated with her father's storylines.

Did Hulk Hogan's daughter, Brooke Hogan, actually date a WWE star?

Brooke Hogan in TNA

As mentioned above, the 35-year-old briefly worked in TNA with her father. In 2013, she was involved in a feud with the Aces & Eights, a heel faction led by Bully Ray.

Brooke revealed on the Hollywood RAW podcast that Ray asked Hogan's permission to date her in real life.

"It's so funny because on TNA, we did a storyline with Bully Ray. And I was like, 'All right, cool. I love the storyline. Super cool.' (...) In real life, he actually asked my dad if he could actually take me out. And totally, like, not somebody that you would think like, 'Oh, yeah, you're going to date a big old wrestler,' but he was super nice and funny and really cool. And I was like, 'Whatever.' I've never been about anything other than if you've got a personality or talent." [H/T PWMania]

Brooke stopped going out with Bully when she realized he was apparently dating Velvet Sky.

What is the latest regarding Hulk Hogan's personal life?

The Hulkster has also found romance off-screen. After a year of dating, he got engaged to Sky Daily, a yoga instructor, in July this year. He was previously married to Linda Claridge between 1983 and 2009 before tying the knot with Jennifer McDaniel in 2010. The couple parted ways in 2021.

Brooke has never appeared in WWE since her involvement in the Hogan-Orton angle in 2006 and is unlikely to make an on-screen comeback again.

