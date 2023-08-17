Was Hulk Hogan's future wife a WWE Superstar? All you need to know

While many people know Hulk Hogan, wrestling fans or not, the same can't be said for his future wife, Sky Daily. While they may have some similarities, it doesn't apply to his life as a WWE star.

Hulk Hogan's future wife, Sky Daily, is not a WWE Superstar. However, she is just as involved with sports and fitness as her partner. The 45-year-old is an accountant turned yoga instructor. She prefers to keep her personal life private but could occasionally be seen with the wrestling legend on his social media.

Hulk Hogan and Daily got engaged in July 2023 in Tampa, Florida. Despite being among the most notable wrestling icons, he was reportedly nervous before popping the question. The engagement happened at the Birchwood Hotel in downtown St. Petersburg at the wedding reception of actor Corin Nemec and Sabrina Nova.

Did Sky Daily know Hulk Hogan before becoming his wife-to-be?

Hulk is a two-time WWE Hall of Famer

It's hard not to be unaware of the 70-year-old after his significant impact on the wrestling business. While his fiance may have heard of him, she wasn't the biggest fan.

In an interview with Daily Mail UK, Sky revealed that she had heard of Hulk. However, she wasn't allowed to watch much television growing up, so she never saw his matches. She also revealed that she is more interested in the person behind The Hulkster, Terry Gene Bollea.

"I wasn't allowed to watch a lot of TV growing up. I knew who Hulk Hogan was obviously, but I hadn't seen any of his fights or watched any wrestling. But I think he liked the fact that he had to ask me for my number as opposed to everyone else just jamming their number into his hand. He knew I was interested in Terry, not Hulk. He swept me off my feet. He is my ultimate male."

Was Hulk Hogan married before meeting his future wife, Sky Daily?

The WWE Hall of Famer was married twice before meeting Sky Daily. He married Linda Claridge in 1983, and they have one daughter and a son. They divorced in 2007. In early 2008, Hulk began a relationship with Jennifer McDaniel. They got engaged the following year. In 2010, they got married and divorced in 2021.

Sky Daily also had a couple of past romances before meeting Hogan. She was divorced twice and had three children from her previous relationships.

Despite their previous failed relationships, it's fortunate that Hulk and Sky remained open with romance and found each other.