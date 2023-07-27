What is the age gap between Hulk Hogan and his fiance Sky Daily? Hulkamania's love proves age is just a number

It was recently announced that Hulk Hogan and his now fiance, Sky Daily, are set to be married soon. Many wrestling fans are aware of the personal and professional life of the WWE Hall of Famer. However, some may still be unaware of some details regarding his recent romance.

Hulk Hogan and his fiance's age gap, Sky Daily, is 25 years. The WWE legend was born on August 11, 1953, while his partner was on July 20, 1978. Little is known regarding Sky as she is a private person. As per reports, she has three children from a previous relationship and works as an accountant and yoga instructor. They have been dating for more than a year.

As per reports from TMZ, the 69-year-old proposed to his girlfriend of over a year at a restaurant in Tampa, Florida, a week ago. The wrestling legend was said to be nervous before popping the question, but Sky calmed his nerves by saying yes.

Was Hulk Hogan married in the past before meeting his current fiance?

Although The Hulkster is now on his way to tying the knot with Sky Daily, this won't be his first time being someone's fiance and husband. Before meeting his current partner, he already had two marriages.

Hulk Hogan first got married to Linda Claridge on December 18, 1983. They have two children together. A daughter named Brooke, born on May 5, 1988, and a son named Nick, born on July 27, 1990. The family's bond was put front and center of the television show Hogan Knows Best. A divorce was filed in November 2007.

A year after their marriage, Hogan began a relationship with Jennifer McDaniel in early 2008. They got engaged the following year and officially got married in December 2010. In February 2022, the wrestling star shared that he and Jennifer got divorced.

How did Hulk Hogan meet his current fiance Sky Daily?

The WWE legend may be one of the biggest names in the world, both in and outside the wrestling industry. However, the way he met his fiance was not flashy.

It was said that the couple met after Hulk Hogan sent a drink to Daily's group while they were out. When one of her friends approached him, he inquired about "the blonde one." They continued talking the entire night and took to different paths.

However, one of her friends hit Hogan's car window before he left and instructed Hulk to call Sky as she was a nice girl. The woman got married that weekend, and Hulk was in attendance.

The Sportskeeda Wrestling community sends its congratulations to Hogan and Daily!

