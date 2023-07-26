Who is Sky Daily? Meet Hulk Hogan's fiancé!

On Tuesday, WWE legend Hulk Hogan announced he was engaged to his long-time girlfriend, Sky Daily. The couple has been dating for over a year now. The former champion mentioned he got engaged last week and was also the one to go down on his knees. Since the engagement was announced, many have wondered who Sky Daily is.

Fiance of Hulk Hogan, Sky Daily, is an accountant and yoga instructor. She keeps a low profile and seems to be a private person. Little is known about her apart from what is on her social media bio. She is also a mother of three children. The identity of the kids is unknown.

However, when Hogan announced his engagement, he spoke about how he fell in love with all her kids. Before Daily, Hogan had been married twice. The 69-year-old ended his relationship with his first wife, Linda Hogan, in 2009. In the following year, Hogan married Jennifer McDaniel.

However, after 11 years together, Hogan and McDaniel decided to part ways. Almost two years after his divorce, it seems as if Hogan is now ready to move on and is looking towards a third marriage with Sky Daily.

Former WWE star's wife calls for Hulk Hogan to end his feud with her husband

Looking at history, it seems that the friendship between wrestlers can turn into rivalries at any moment. Such appears to be the case between Hulk Hogan and Brutus Beefcake. It is almost shocking to know the two are not on good terms considering Hogan was the one who inducted Beefcake into the Hall of Fame in 2019.

While the reason behind their beef is unknown, in a video on her Twitter handle, Missy Beefcake called for Hogan to end his feud with Brutus. Cutting a Hogan-style promo, she said she had been figuring out how to squash the beef between the two men for a few years.

She said:

"Well, let me tell you something brother. I've been scratching my head for a couple of years now, trying to figure out how we can squash this beef, no pun intended. Why don't you pick up the phone and call your brother Brutai? Or do I need to come down to Karaoke Night with my 14-inch black mambas so we can hug it out? Let me ask you something Hulkster. What are you gonna do when MissyMania runs wild on you?"

While Hulk Hogan is yet to respond to Missy Beefcake's video, many wrestling fans would want the duo to end their animosity. Over the years, Hogan and Beefcake have shared a great bond and competed as a tag team in several matches. The friendship between the two was evident by their chemistry in the ring.

