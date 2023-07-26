WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan recently shared some big news with the media and is on cloud nine.

Hogan and yoga instructor Sky Daily are engaged to be married. The two have been together for over a year at this point. The pro wrestling veteran finally popped the question to Daily at a restaurant in Tampa, Florida.

Hulk Hogan talked to TMZ about the proposal and admitted being nervous about Daily's reaction. Hogan further noted that Daily has three children of her own and that he loves all of them. The couple began dating shortly after his divorce from his second wife, Jennifer McDaniel, was finalized.

Hogan is regarded by many as one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. He is a multi-time world champion and has been awarded the Hall of Fame ring twice. Hogan was the biggest draw in pro wrestling during the late 80s and the mid-90s.

His heel turn in 1996 kicked off quite possibly the greatest era in the history of pro wrestling. Hogan hasn't wrestled a match in years, and it's safe to assume that he will not step into the squared circle again.

The Sportskeeda Wrestling community sends its heartiest congratulations to Hogan and Daily!

