[WATCH] Ex-WWE star's wife wants Hulk Hogan to squash real-life beef with her husband

WWE legend Hulk Hogan has received a message from Brutus Beefcake's wife Missy.

It seems like Hogan and Brutus Beefcake aren't on good terms at the moment. The two WWE Hall of Famers were the best of friends back in the day. Hogan inducted Beefcake in the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019.

In a new video on her official Twitter handle, Missy Beefcake sent a message to Hulk Hogan and asked him to squash his beef with her husband. Here's what she said:

"Well, let me tell you something brother. I've been scratching my head for a couple of years now, trying to figure out how we can squash this beef, no pun intended. Why don't you pick up the phone and call your brother Brutai? Or do I need to come down to Karaoke Night with my 14-inch black mambas so we can hug it out? Let me ask you something Hulkster. What are you gonna do when MissyMania runs wild on you?"

Hulk Hogan allegedly took a massive shot at Brutus Beefcake not too long ago

Earlier this year, WWE veteran The Mountie sat down for a chat with Steve Fall. He claimed that Hogan told him that he didn't understand how Brutus Beefcake is in the WWE Hall of Fame but The Fabulous Rougeau Brothers are not. Here's his full comment:

"Two nights ago I was with Hulk. Hulk said, he told me, he says (...) 'I can't understand,' he says, 'Brutus 'The Barber' Beefcake is in the Hall of Fame, and The Fabulous Rougeau Brothers aren't.'" [14:47 - 14:57]

Hogan and Beefcake teamed up on various occasions during their WWE runs and were close friends outside the ring. Their most notable match took place at WrestleMania 9 where IRS and Ted DiBiase defeated them via DQ in a WWE Tag Team titles match.

What do you think? Will Hulk Hogan respond to Brutus Beefcake's wife?

