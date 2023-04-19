Hulk Hogan allegedly can't understand why 65-year-old legend is in WWE Hall of Fame

WWE legend Hulk Hogan has allegedly shared his thoughts on his real-life friend, Brutus Beefcake, being in the Hall of Fame.

Jacques Rougeau Jr. (aka The Mountie) is well known for his brief stint in WWE as a corrupt Canadian police officer during the early '90s. He did quite well in the promotion as a mid-card act back then.

The Mountie recently had a chat with Steve Fall and shared a bunch of interesting stories from his time in WWE. He also shared details of a conversation that he had with Hulk Hogan about Beefcake's Hall of Induction and Fabulous Rougeaus not being given the prestigious honor. Here's what Mountie said:

"Two nights ago I was with Hulk. Hulk said, he told me, he says (...) 'I can't understand,' he says, 'Brutus 'The Barber' Beefcake is in the Hall of Fame, and The Fabulous Rougeau Brothers aren't.'" [14:47 - 14:57]

Hulk Hogan is a big fan of The Fabulous Rougeaus

Earlier this year, WWE legend Rey Mysterio was announced as an inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame. Soon after the news broke, Hogan shared a short clip on his official YouTube channel.

In the clip, Hogan requested WWE and urged the company to induct The Fabulous Rougeaus into the Hall of Fame. Check out his full comments below:

"My first thought was, one of the greatest tag teams of all time, The Rougeau Brothers! Jacques Rougeau brother and his brother Raymond Rougeau! Those two guys need to be in the Hall of Fame! I'm voting for them! Hopefully, they'll be the next inductees in the Hall of Fame! Man, I just think it might happen, I've got a really good feeling about that one brother!" (0:00 - 0:52)

As for Hulk Hogan's alleged shot at Beefcake, it came out of nowhere, as the two veterans are pretty close in real life. Beefcake, 65, was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by none other than The Hulkster in 2019.

What do you think of The Mountie's comments about Hogan seemingly taking a shot at Beefcake?

If you use The Mountie's quotes, please credit WrestlingNewsCo and give a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Poll : 0 votes