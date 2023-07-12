[PHOTO] Hulk Hogan in great shape as he poses with his girlfriend who is 25 years younger than him

Going by his Instagram profile, it's evident that Hulk Hogan is enjoying life to the fullest. The WWE Hall of Famer recently posted a photo alongside his girlfriend, and he looked in incredible shape for someone with his fair share of physical issues.

Despite the controversies over the past decade, Hulk Hogan will forever be considered a WWE icon due to his contributions during the golden era of professional wrestling.

Hogan's body, however, has suffered the brunt of being an active wrestler for years as he's undergone countless surgeries in his hip, knee, and back. The 69-year-old still regularly hits the gym and, in recent times, has worked tremendously hard to lose some weight as he now walks around at an impressive 265 pounds.

While Hogan gradually gets over his physical issues, the former WWE Champion has also been blessed with a great partner, Sky Daily. A yoga instructor by profession, Daily began dating Hogan after the latter got divorced from his ex-wife, Jennifer McDaniel.

Hulk Hogan is well and truly in love with the 44-year-old Daily as he wrote a brief but heartwarming message for her while posing for a photo with her on the beach. You can view the picture below:

"Beach day with my Sky Baby, it always seems just perfect, like she's always been here, Sky Baby 4Life One Love HH."

Is Hulk Hogan looking to make an in-ring return?

The last time fans saw the legendary superstar wrestle was when he appeared for TNA in 2012. Since then, Hulk Hogan has been removed and reinstated into the WWE Hall of Fame, besides making sporadic appearances for the Stamford-based company.

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Hogan confirmed that Shane McMahon pitched him a plan to work a match at WrestleMania 39.

While the showdown never came to fruition, The Hulkster admitted that he'd always wanted a proper retirement match and didn't rule out the possibility of it happening in the future.

Teddy Long reacted to Hogan's claims and didn't foresee the multi-time world champion returning to the squared circle. Long even revealed that he'd spoken to The Hulkster during the 30th Anniversary episode of RAW, and you can read more on that story right here.

What is CM Punk really like? We asked his acting co-stars here

Poll : 0 votes