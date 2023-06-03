WWE Hall of Famer reacts to Hulk Hogan wanting to return for another match, confirms they recently spoke to each other (Exclusive)

It's been 11 years since Hulk Hogan last wrestled, but the Hulkster has the itch to enter the ring again. When asked about the rumors, Teddy Long admitted he does not see Hulk Hogan returning, primarily based on their recent meeting.

Hulk Hogan is one of the most influential wrestlers of all time who has had his fair share of controversies in recent years.

The WWE legend recently revealed that he would love to have a retirement match at WrestleMania 40 and even named who'd he'd like to face at the mega show. Teddy Long, however, didn't feel Hogan needed another big wrestling payday and, while speaking on the latest of The Wrestling Time Machine, didn't sound too optimistic about the former world champion's comments regarding another bout:

"Well, I don't think so (if Hogan needs to return for another match). I don't think he needs the money; you know what I mean? He is certainly set with money. I think Hogan is just teasing that a little bit, you know, I'm not sure, but talking to Jimmy Hart, who is a good friend of mine." [1:22 - 1:40]

Long highlighted Hulk Hogan's physical issues and noted that the 69-year-old had had numerous back surgeries.

The former manager also confirmed that he met and briefly conversed with Hogan backstage at RAW's 30th Anniversary episode, where he saw the retired superstar with a walker.

"Hogan has had about seven to eight surgeries on his back, and the last time I saw him, I was at the RAW 30 and talked to him then," Teddy Long recalled. "Me and him talked a little bit, and he was on his walker and stuff then. I don't think Hogan wants to get back in there. It's great to talk about it." [1:41 - 1:58]

Bill Apter admits fans would not mind seeing a particular version of Hulk Hogan back

Hulk Hogan might have become an icon as a clean-cut babyface, but he gained even more fame after adopting the Hollywood Hogan persona in WCW.

Hogan changed professional wrestling forever by leading the nWo, and Bill Apter said that present-day wrestling fans would be all in to see Hulk take up the popular gimmick from his WCW days.

The legendary journalist, though, shared the same sentiments about a potential in-ring return as Teddy Long and opined that Hogan might not be in the condition to have a full-fledged match.

"Well, you know something, brother! All the Hulkamanics would love to see the Hulkster come back, and nWo, Hollywood Hulk Hogan is the one they want to see! But, as Teddy said, all the surgeries he's had, he had a cane with him at RAW 30. Teddy and I both saw him backstage." [3:14 - 3:38]

Would you like to see the Hulkster wrestle one final time in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

