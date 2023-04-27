2-time WWE Champion could force Stone Cold Steve Austin to come out of retirement at WrestleMania 40

Thanks to his match at WrestleMania 38 in 2022, Stone Cold Steve Austin is once again someone who will be rumored to be in action at the Grandest Stage of Them All, and there is only one person who should face him at WrestleMania 40.

The man is former AEW World Champion CM Punk, who has been seen as The Rattlesnake's dream opponent for many in the wrestling business, but a showdown between him and Austin is an inter-generational dream match many thought would never happen.

However, it might be a possibility in 2024, as Stone Cold recently stated in an interview that while nothing is certain right now if the stars align, he might come out of retirement one more time.

Unless CM Punk leaves AEW within the next year, this match won't happen. And with Punk appearing backstage on RAW recently, he could possibly return to WWE. If that will be the case, then nothing could stop him from being the perfect candidate for this match.

Much like The Rock vs Hulk Hogan from WrestleMania 18, it would be an icon of one era taking on an icon of another, with both being seen as the two men who brought so many fans into the business, to begin with.

It's certainly a long shot, but if there is one person who deserves to face Stone Cold Steve Austin in the main event of WrestleMania 40, it's the "Straight Edge Superstar."

Is Tony Khan trying to book the next Stone Cold Steve Austin in AEW?

As one of the most popular wrestlers from one of wrestling's biggest boom periods, it's not surprising that wrestling companies all over the world would want their own version of the "Texas Rattlesnake."

According to wrestling veteran Jim Cornette, that's exactly what AEW President Tony Khan is trying to do with former world champion Hangman Page.

WrestlingTweets @WTweets_ Hangman page is 2021s stone cold Steve Austin #AEWFullGear Hangman page is 2021s stone cold Steve Austin #AEWFullGear

Cornette used Hangman's arrival on the March 22nd edition of Dynamite as a prime example of Khan trying to make the "anxious millennial cowboy" his version of Stone Cold, as he chased off the Blackpool Combat Club with a wooden board that had a big nail sticking out of the side.

Who do you think will be the next Stone Cold Steve Austin? Let us know in the comments section below!

