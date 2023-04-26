Stone Cold Steve Austin teases a potential WWE in-ring return

After competing at WrestleMania 38 last year, Stone Cold Steve Austin recently commented on potentially returning to the ring in the future.

Despite not having wrestled for 19 years, The Texas Rattlesnake looked better than ever when he defeated Kevin Owens in the main event of WrestleMania 38. Fans and industry veterans praised his performance, and many wished to see the Hall of Famer return to the squared circle for another bout.

During a recent interview with WESH2, the WWE Hall of Famer explained why he did not wrestle again at this year's Showcase of the Immortals. The event took place earlier this month in Los Angeles and featured some high-octane action.

"We finished this show [Stone Cold Takes On America] about five to seven days before WrestleMania. There is no way, traveling all over God’s creation in an RV with a 35-pound dumbbell, a 45-pound sandbag, and some kettlebells, that I could have gotten in that kind of shape,” Austin said.

Stone Cold Steve Austin added that while he was not available to compete at WrestleMania this year, he might be open to ideas about an in-ring return if the circumstances are favorable.

“In the future, I’m not saying I will get back in the ring, but like I said at 38, if the stars align, anything could happen." [H/T WrestleTalk]

Steve Austin recently filmed his new reality show, Stone Cold Takes on America. It is set to premiere on April 30, 2023.

Who could Stone Cold Steve Austin face if he returns to in-ring action?

If Steve Austin does one day choose to wrestle again, many fans will have their own dream opponent for him. One current performer who is more than qualified to face the Hall of Famer is Seth Rollins.

Despite Rollins' talent and popularity among fans, former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently explained why a match between The Visionary and Austin might not work.

"Bro, you think Austin is gonna stand there in the ring for 15 minutes while these guys idiots are going [chanting Rollins' theme song]? Are you serious? Picture that, bro," said Vince Russo on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws. [7:46 - 7:58]

Alongside performers like The Rock, Hulk Hogan, Roman Reigns, and John Cena, Stone Cold Steve Austin is widely considered one of the generational faces of WWE.

What is Stone Cold Steve Austin's greatest WWE moment? Let us know in the comments section below.

